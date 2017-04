Witches were in plentiful supply at Winslow’s Scout and Guide Hut on Monday evening in October 1966 when the Winslow Girl Guides held their Halloween party.

Held in candlelight shining through traditional masks carved from mangolds and beets, the girls tucked into a lavish buffet and enjoyed fun and games which included ducking for apples, a sport which was joined in by the Reverend A Barnes, Vicar of Winslow.