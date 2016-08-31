RAF Pipes and Drums perform before royalty at Sandringham

Members of RAF Halton Pipes and Drums have performed in front of royalty at Sandringham Flower Show.

Thousands of people packed into the Sandringham estate to catch a glimpse of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as they took their traditional tour of the event.

The royals arrived to the music of the Pipes and Drums as they performed in the main arena, the first time military Pipes and Drums had been invited to perform at this prestigious show.

Pipe Major Lenny Browne said: “The band has been working hard this season and was spread thin with members performing with the RAF Pipes and Drums at the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland.

“We pulled in some support from our muscian colleagues from RAF Waddington’s Pipe and Drum band and the performances throughout the day in the main arena were commented on as being outstanding.”

The Royal Air Force Pipe Band Association is the central body which represents the RAF’s five pipe bands. Piping has a firm tradition in the Royal Air Force, going back virtually to the formation of the service. The bands are formed on a geographical basis from RAF Stations throughout the United Kingdom.

They perform at events worldwide, for state and Royal Air Force ceremonial events as well as for charity and in competitions and you can find their programme on the rafpba website.