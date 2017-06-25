Console Corner: Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind review

New levels of RPG excellence.

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind was an enjoyable and rare foray into the world of the massively multiplayer online role-playing genre for me.

Having never played Elder Scrolls before I was excited at picking up Morrowind even if RPGs have never really been my thing.

I was attracted by the fact this was the first multiplayer installment in the hit series I have read and heard so much about.

It started well with plenty of options when building my class but I found there was more choice in what my hair looked like than customising my role.

Once I was done the tutorial began and I was given a feast for the eyes with beautiful graphics, lighting and colours.

When it comes to fighting there is plenty to take on however my main criticism is there is no real impact when you strike something. It doesn’t feel like you are cutting into something or blasting it with a spell. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

I instantly felt comfortable with the controls and with the in game help I was soon off and questing. Having only got to level 10 by the time of this review it would be unfair to be critical of the full content.

But what I’ve discovered so far is that there are plenty of quests to do to rank up but some can be a little far away and without a mount could take you a while to get to.

Levels 1-8 went pretty quick while progress slowed for 9 and 10.

Level 10 unlocks lots of opportunities for progression so in time to come I think the progression scale will even out.

There’s plenty of options for new gear and the professions levelling feels like it could be a mini-game in itself.

This does not diminish from the overall experience, though, and I found an hour would pass way too easily sat at my PS4 playing this.

From what I’ve played so far I’d give elder scrolls a solid 3/5. To my mind there are better RPGs out there but this will comfortably make the all time top 10.