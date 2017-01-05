100 marathons each for running club couple

A husband and wife from Buckingham have become the youngest married couple to have each run 100 marathons.

Just before Christmas, Laura Penny, aged 36, fulfilled her lifetime ambition of joining the elite 100 Marathon Club, after running her 41st marathon of 2016.

In the past few years Laura, who is a member of Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, has run marathons in European cities including Zurich in Switzerland, Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, Copenhagen in Denmark, Istanbul in Turkey, Tromso in Norway, Helsinki in Finland, Salzburg in Austria and the Faroe Islands.

She also won the double marathon event at Achill, in Ireland.

Laura has also completed countless marathons in the UK, including in Liverpool, London, Bournemouth, Snowdonia, Stoke-on-Trent and the New Forest.

Together with husband Alex, in 2015 she completed seven marathons in seven consecutive days in seven different American states.

She now joins Alex, who is also aged 36, and who completed his 100th marathon in 2015, to become the youngest British married couple to each have successfully completed 100 marathons.

On receiving her medal and T-shirt from the 100 Marathon Club chairman, Laura said: “This is by far the hardest thing I have ever done, but the most enjoyable.

“I have met some amazing people and travelled to some fantastic places just to run a marathon.”

Laura and Alex are now awaiting confirmation of their record-breaking status from the Guinness Book of World Records.