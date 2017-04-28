56 interlinked chambers of colour and light in purpose built structure is on its way at Waddesdon Manor

Back by popular demand, Colourscape will return to Waddesdon for a fourth year this summer half-term.

Immerse yourself in an extraordinary world of colour and light at Waddesdon Manor when Colourscape returns between May 27th and June 4th (10.30am-4.30pm).

Visitors of all ages can experience intense light, colour and space, exploring 56 specially interlinked chambers, in a new purpose-built structure near to the Aviary.

In addition to colour and light, Colourscape is famous for the live music that takes place each day within the structure. During your visit, you might encounter dancers, singers, a hurdy-gurdy, or the extraordinary array of instruments played by musician Michael Ormiston.

Simon Wales, Waddesdon Manor general manager, said: “We are delighted to be presenting Colourscape within the grounds of Waddesdon again this year. It is such an unusual and yet accessible experience for visitors of all ages, and I would urge anyone yet to venture inside to try it for yourself – it needs to be seen to be believed!”

Music playing from 11am-3.30pm

Colourscape entry: Adults: £5, Child: £3