A crystal cat in Bicester is among unusual items left in Travelodge hotel rooms last year

A Swarovski crystal encrusted waving cat left in a Bicester hotel room is one of just many unusual items left in Travelodges across the UK.

Travelodge has released its list of top ten items to be left in its hotel rooms during 2016, which include chargers for mobile phones and laptops, tablets, mobile phones and business papers, notepads and presentations.

Some unusual items have also been left in Travelodges including the crystal cat, which was someone’s good luck charm.

Further afield, other ususual items include a stained glass window, a necklace made from £50 notes, and a wedding cake in the shape of a Disney castle.

One customer staying at Harrogate Travelodge forgot to pack their beloved Shitsu called Harold – only realising after driving for 40 minutes down the M62.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “As more business customers are now staying with Travelodge than ever before, this year’s inventory list includes some interesting items such as a set of annual corporate accounts, a suitcase of invoices, new Mercedes AMG car, a Swarovski encrusted waving lucky cat charm belonging to a successful businessman and a 40-year-old teddy bear whose owner is a CEO.

“Our customers tell us the pace of modern life is fast and furious and time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to local charity shops.