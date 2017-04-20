A hearty welcome for new defibrillator

The chances of surviving a heart attack in Wappenham have increased after a defibrillator was installed at the village chapel, thanks to a £1,211 Community Grant from South Northants Council.

Residents of the rural village are much further away from emergency help than some communities, and evidence shows that early intervention can make all the difference.

Council chief finance officer Paul Sutton said: “The health and wellbeing of residents is one of the council’s key priorities.

“More than 60 people turned out to a presentation from the East Midlands Ambulance Service about the defibrillator at the village annual assembly meeting last May and there was unanimous support of the proposal.”

Wappenham Parish Council chairman Hillary Wickham said: “We are delighted to provide the community with a defibrillator that can be used at any time of the day or night and, although we hope it never needs to be used, it could prove essential in saving a life.

“Although no training is necessary before using the equipment, we have arranged for East Midlands Ambulance Service to provide a training session for interested parishioners which will take place next month.”

For more information about the grants email Katie Arnold at Katie.arnold@southorthants.gov.uk, call her on 01327 322216, or you can visit the website www.south northants.gov.uk/grants community.htm