Singing and dancing students swapped their school uniform for a multitude of different costumes at Thornton College’s latest theatrical extravaganza,entitled A Night at the Musicals.

The senior school students performed a rousing opening number before taking the audience through a sensational showcase of toe-tapping West End numbers.

They put on the glitz and glamour, covering songs from shows including Matilda, Wicked, Cats and Guys and Dolls in solo and ensemble pieces.