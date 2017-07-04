A night of laughter to help end the cruelty of bear bile farming

A Dinton woman was so shocked after seeing cruel bear bile farming footage from Asia that she has organised a fundraising event to help end the practice.

Carly Ward and a team of volunteers want to help end the cruel practice, so have organised a comedy night on July 16 in aid of Animals Asia.

The free event will feature a host of comedians, including up-coming star Edward Aczel who hails from the Aylesbury Vale.

Carly said: "I've had sleepless nights ever since I found out about 'bear bile farming' and I had to do something to try and raise not only funds towards trying to stop the barbarism but also raise awareness because not enough people know what's going on.

"On Facebook I came across a wonderful woman called Jill Robinson who has dedicated her life to building her charity Animals Asia who promote animal welfare across Vietnam and China.

"Without getting too graphic one of their main campaigns is all about stopping the barbaric 'bear bile farming'. Live bears are captured from the wild and put into what can only be described as a torture chamber. A small iron cage where some can't even stand up. They have catheters inserted into their gall bladder which extracts their bile and is used in household products and medicine - totally unnecessary as there are plenty of alternatives they can use!

"They are fed gruel and not given enough to eat or enough water with no freedom to be bears. In my opinion, it is the worst form of animal cruelty out there and it's happening right now to thousands of bears. Jill has bear sanctuaries in China and Vietnam where she and her amazing team have saved over 600 bears but we can't stop until this shocking unspeakable practice is banned and ends for good."

The event will take place at The Seven Stars in Dinton from 6.30pm. All the funds raised will go towards the great work Animals Asia.

To find out more about the event, or to donate to the cause go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carly-ward2