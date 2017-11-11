A real fairytale story: Aylesbury dancers to perform on the main stage at Disneyland Paris

A group of dancers from Aylesbury have been given the chance to perform on the main stage at Disneyland Paris next summer.

The 27 strong group from Spotlight Musical Theatre School were chosen to take one of the coveted slots on stage at the world-famous attraction after coming through a two part audition process.

Spotlight director Jessica Cox said: “We were approached by one of the companies who asked if we were interested in entering the competition.

“I spoke to the parents who were very supportive and the children were very enthusiastic about it!

“We did a lot of extra rehearsals, in addition to the children’s weekly classes and our hard work has paid off.”

For their first audition tape the group submitted a routine called Revolting Children from the Matilda film and a dance based on the Lady Gaga song Applause.

For their second audition tape the group submitted a revised routine based on Matilda’s The Revolting Children followed by It’s The Hard Knock Life from the musical Annie.

A few weeks later, they received a call confirming they had been chosen to perform.

Jessica added: “We have 20 minutes to showcase ourselves but I haven’t decided what we will do yet!

“The children are all very excited to represent us in Paris next August.”

Spotlight Musical Theatre School was formed in Aylesbury in 2012 and hold regular classes at Aylesbury Vale Academy.

To find out more about Spotlight visit their website at www.spotlightmts.co.uk.