A successful year for Great Horwood Band

The Great Horwood Band raised £1,326 for charities in 2016, including the North Bucks Downs Syndrome Group, Great Horwood and Singleborough Church Youth Club, The British Heart Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK, Diabetes UK, Great Horwood Village Hall, Great Horwood Guides and Great Horwood and Singleborough Focus Magazine.

The band begins the new year with a new musical director.

Clive Keech began playing with New Bradwell Silver Band and has had many years experience of brass bands.

The band’s next engagement is the Youth Club Almost Valentines Day in Great Horwood Village Hall at 3pm on February 4.

Doors open at 2.30pm and tickets are £7 from Monica Gilby on 01296 711915.