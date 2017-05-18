A very mayoral challenge for this talented group of artists

An Art School group took on a very important challenge this week - painting a portrait of Mayor of Buckingham Andy Mahi.

Mr Mahi accepted the invitation to sit for members of the Buckingham Art School at their Thursday morning art class.

Organisers say that the challenge was inspired by Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the year, and the 12 students had just one hour to capture a likeness from the sitter, many of whom had never worked from a model before.

A spokesperson for the school said: “There was a lot of pressure, but they all rose to the challenge. As an artist, it is as much about creating a painting that encapsulates their personality as making it look like the model. From their drawings they had just two weeks to complete them as finished oil paintings.”

To find out more about the art school go to www.buckinghamartschool.com