Access Awareness Day highlights town’s stumbling points for disabled people

If you’re fortunate enough to live without mobility challenges, it’s often easy to forget how difficult getting around is for those that do.

Buckingham Access for All are inviting residents to check that privilege, and explore the difficulties faced by those with restricted mobility, or sensory issues, when traversing the town.

They’re holding the second ‘awareness day’ on November 7, where participants can join a “shopping trip” which will simulate a day in the life of those with access requirements, from wheelchair users to parents/guardians responsible for little ones in pushchairs.

Attendees will document examples of narrow streets, high kerbs, uneven pavements, steps into shops and poorly placed advertising A-boards which may present a challenge, as well as noting improvements that have been made since the last event in 2014.

Photographs will be taken of the worst obstacles faced by residents and visitors to our town with mobility issues.

The day begins at 9.30 am, starting from the Town Council Chamber opposite Waitrose.

Everyone, including those with access requirements, is encouraged to join in.