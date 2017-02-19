All eyes on Buckingham for a rather early pancake race!

The town crier welcomed all to the Buckingham Pancake Race this week.

The yearly event takes place outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church has been moved to an earlier date in the half term holidays so that more children could attend, but still attracted the good humoured rivalries of old too.

Sponsored by Buckingham Town Council the races were held on the green outside St Peter and St Paul Church and the event was opened by the Town Crier and Town Mayor, Cllr Andy Mahi.

Contestants were asked to wear a headscarf and apron and to bring their own frying pan.

Once again there was a good turnout and the winners of the different age groups were five years under, Zara Mayes, six to 11 years Olivia Msoffe, 12 to 16 years, James Russell, and the winner of the very competitive adult race which included the Town Mayor, councillors and the Rev of St Peter and St Paul Church, was Charlie Clare.