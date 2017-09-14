Amateur photographer from Bicester makes it to final of competition

An amateur photographer from Bicester is the finalist in a competition to find the best snaps of British summer.

Snaptrip.com has selected Lynzi Worth, 29, as a finalist. Miss Worth works in compliance for a finance company and snapped the photo while taking her dog, Willow, for a walk along the river in Oxford. She said: “My partner, Christopher, is in the Royal Logistics in the British Army and is away an awful lot so I use my camera to keep him up to date with what we get up to while he is away from home.

“I am still gutted he wasn’t there to see this. Not to mention the fact it was such a shock that Willow would even entertain a cow!”

To see the other entries visit https://www.snaptrip.com/c/lifestyle/snaptripsummer-photo-competition-finalists/