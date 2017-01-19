Another successful year for Santa Float

Buckingham’s Santa Float has once again raised a record sum for local good causes.

Buckingham Rotary and Buckingham Table, supported by several local charities, clubs and groups, managed to raise £9,670 last year.

The very generous donations from people in Buckingham and the surrounding villages have helped boost the funds for local organisations and groups including Maids Moreton Scouts, Friends of Grenville School, Emily Styles Foundation (Meningitis UK), Bourton Meadow PTA, St James & St John Primary School, Moretonville Junior FC Girls, Buckingham Pre-School, FRSA, Buckingham Youth Centre, Tingewick Pre School, BACAB, Padbury School and Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers.

Buckingham Rotary and Buckingham Table thanked the volunteers who gave up their time to help collect the funds that they will receive.

Buckingham Table spokesman Kevan Ramanauckis added: “We would really like to thank Buckingham Town Council and our local councillors for their co-operation in helping us get town centre collection permissions and licences but also Paragon for helping us, as ever, refit the Santa House to our new Santa Van, hence improving our Buckingham Santa Float for many years to come.

Buckingham Table is a group of local men from Buckingham who meet regularly to make friends, have fun, and get involved in the local community.

New members are always welcome. There is no formal joining process and you do not need to be referred by an existing member – just come along to a meeting. The next meeting is at The Woolpack at 8pm on Friday, February 3.

Buckingham Table has more funds available to donate to local causes. Application forms can be downloaded at www.buckinghamtable.org.