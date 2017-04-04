Appeal for missing 16-year-old girl in Northamptonshire

A 16-year-old girl last seen seven days ago is missing, police have confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for missing Dhuy Duong Nguyen, known as Lida by her peers, to get in touch.

She was last seen on Tuesday, March 28 in Cosgrove wearing a brown coat with a fur hood, blue jeans with cuts in the knees and black trainers with white soles.

She normally wears a solid silver bracelet and necklace.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging Lida, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.