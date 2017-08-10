Appeal launched as man goes missing from Bicester

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from Bicester.

Robert Surface, 47, was last seen in Chalvey Road this morning, Thursday, at about 5am.

He is white, about 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, with shoulder length curly blond hair and a goatee beard.

He wears glasses, has a coyote tattoo on his right upper arm and may be wearing yellow mustard combat trousers, a No Fear jumper and is believed to be on a silver mountain bike with the word Faze written in blue writing on the frame.

Robert is known to enjoy visiting historical Saxon sites and uses trains and a bicycle.

Investigating officer Inspector Martyn Williams, based at Cowley police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and I would like to appeal for anyone with any information which could help to locate him to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Robert, if you are reading this please contact us to let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 101 quoting reference 156 (10/8), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.