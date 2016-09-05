Are you Bucks’ secret National Lottery millionaire?

The National Lottery is hunting for a Bucks EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is a secret millionaire.

Players in the District Council Area of Wycombe are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in the District Council Area of Wycombe.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. The winning code on 12 August was GSZ040219 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 8 February 2017 to claim their prize1.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, over £36 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Seema Ronayne from The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Being able to guarantee two UK millionaires every week with EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker is fantastic and we’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk