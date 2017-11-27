Are you guilty of sending inappropriate emails?

A staggering 92.6 per cent of Brits think there are certain things you should never do over a work email, with the sending of inappropriate content, kisses and not addressing people correctly, taking the lead.

That’s according to the latest data from independent job board, CV-Library.

With email communication seemingly taking over face-to-face interaction (17.1 per cent admitted to receiving up to 80 emails each working day), the study explored the views of 1,100 UK workers around emails in the workplace.

And while 73.2% say that they always remain professional no matter who their emails are being sent to, the study did highlight the eight email mistakes which workers think you should never do:

1. Sending inappropriate content (90.7 per cent)

2. Sending kisses (64.6 per cent)

3. Not addressing people by their name (43.8 per cent)

4. Not signing off an email correctly (38.7 per cent)

5. Blind copying people into the email (29.1 per cent)

6. Copying in a manager just to get a response (16.6 per cent)

7. Sending read receipts (11.5 per cent)

8. Flagging the email as high importance (10 per cent)

In addition to this, it appears that a more formal approach to emails is favoured by UK workers, with 38.9 per cent stating that they’d open an email with ‘Dear [Name]’ and 41.8 per cent would close the email with ‘Kind Regards’. Following this, 30.2 per cent would open with ‘Hi [Name]’ and close with ‘Regards’ (16.8 per cent).

“It’s no secret that sending inappropriate content over email is a no-go in the workplace,” says Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library.

“That said, it’s interesting to hear that other small common occurrences are bugging UK workers, not to mention the fact that the majority appear to be take a more formal approach with their communications.

“It’s always important to remember that the workplace is a professional environment, and while interaction through technology is increasingly becoming more and more instant, the traditional rules still apply.

“Alongside this, it’s worth thinking about whether you really do need to copy in your manager, send a read receipt, or flag something as high importance – most people simply find it irritating.”