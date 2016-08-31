Arty adults ace A Levels with straight As

It’s not just the teenagers who were celebrating their results as every member of Buckingham Art School achieved an A in their art A Level.

All A2 students secured an A grade and at AS 75 per cent of the students also received an A.

All of this year’s exam takers were adults, with many returning to education after a long break.

Their A Level artwork will be exhibited at Buckingham Art School on October 7 and October 8.

For more information about the school which teaches students a wide range of techniques, visit www.buckinghamartschool.com