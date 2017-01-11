Award-winning documentary at The Film Place

Buckingham’s cinema The Film Place has a special screening coming up, as part of the BFI Film Audience Network initiative, which aims to give audiences the chance to see a diverse range of films in a cinema setting.

Sonita, by Iranian director Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami, won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, the Sundance Audience Award and the Sheffield Doc/Fest Youth Jury Award.

Sonita Alizadeh is an undocumented Afghan refugee living in Iran, who dreams of being a famous rapper like Rihanna.

But her dreams are dangerous. The Iranian government doesn’t allow girls to sing, and her family expect her to become a teenage bride, for which her family would receive $9,000, allowing them to buy her brother a wife.

When she isn’t working as a cleaner, Sonita is rapping and performing anywhere she safely can and pasting her face on to pictures of the Barbadian singer, songwriter and international superstar.

Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami not only documents Sonita’s struggle, but then herself becomes a participant in the film, when she ends up paying Sonita’s mother to stop her being sold into child marriage.

With attitude, determination and sass, Sonita strives to achieve her dreams in this heartwarming documentary.

Sonita is the fourth film to receive support under the BFI’s New Release Strategy, a scheme to support the distribution of some of the best new films from across the globe.

The Film Place screening of Sonita is at 7.30pm on Friday, January 20. See www.thefilmplace.org.uk