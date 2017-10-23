Awards for long-serving Bucks County Council staff

Twelve members of Bucks County Council staff have been presented with awards recognising the 300+ years of service they have racked up between them.

The staff range from social workers to archivists and IT specialists to teaching assistants and their hard work and commitment was formally recognised in a special awards ceremony held on October 19 at the Judges Lodgings.

County council chairman Patricia Birchley, chief executive Rachael Shimmin and Gill Quinton, the council’s executive director of resources were on hand to make the presentations at the ceremony in Aylesbury.

Speaking at the awards Cllr Birchley said: “I would like to personally thank these members of staff for their dedication to the council.

“Working in any organisation for such a long period of time you are bound to come across many changes and challenges but it is a testament to their loyalty and commitment to the council that these members of staff have chosen to continue working here for so long.

“We at the council and the people of Buckinghamshire who continue to benefit from their hard work and dedication to their jobs are truly grateful.”

25 years service awards were presented to:

> Tamsin Edmonds, Social Work Assistant, Stoke Mandeville Hospital

> Graham Gyde, Senior SAP Analyst

> Sam Joiner, Collections Care and Conservation Officer, Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies

> Jo Keattch, Social Worker Manager

> Madeleine Loxton, Quality Manager

> Sally Mason, Collections Archivist

> Cath Page, ICT Training Officer, Learning and Development

> Lorna Paxton, Commissioning Officer, CSC&L

> Rachel Simon, Collections Officer, Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies

> Cheryl Turnbull, Pensions Officer

> Joyce Yabsley, Buckingham School

An award for 30 years service was also presented on the night to Rebecca Duncumb, Commissioning Support Officer for Schools.