Aylesbury study centre to relocate to library as part of £360,000 plans

Aylesbury Study Centre is being merged with Aylesbury library as part of plans announced by Bucks County Council yesterday (Tuesday).

The study centre, currently based at New County Hall, will be moved to a new library hub.

Head of Community Focus at Bucks County Council David Jones said: “Bucks County Council is investing £360,000 to create a new library hub for Aylesbury fit for modern requirements, fully accessible and with longer opening hours.

“We are holding three open days during May to share our plans with the public and we will be taking on board their feedback.

“No firm decisions have been made on the new design of the current lending library in Walton Street.

“However, we envisage a new children’s area with interactive displays, a sound-proofed study area and improved facilities, including a new disabled toilet and baby change room.

“Around 375 square feet of additional public space would be created by reducing the staff area and reconfiguring the current layout.

“This would include removing the large reception desk near the entrance, which would be replaced by a new circular desk in the middle of the library.

“There would also be two mobile work stations for staff and four self-service terminals.

“Laptop stations would be placed around all the internal pillars, including low-level ones for wheelchair users, while the Wi-Fi would also be improved.

“New lighting and flooring would be installed throughout, while the outside of the library would also be given a face-lift.

“There would be a walled-off area for people who wish to study quietly.

“New meeting/ teaching rooms would also be created from the extra space, which could be used as additional study rooms at times of high demand.

“We have examined usage data from the study centre and are confident we could meet demand within the new library hub.

“Popular study centre books and resources – and study centre staff - would be moved over into the central library.

“It is important to note that the Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies, where people have access to local archives and family history resources, is unaffected by these proposed changes.”

The three open days will be held on Saturday May 20, Thursday May 25 and Tuesday May 30.

Work will take place around August and last eight to 12 weeks.

During the work, the lending library will be moved up to the study centre.

Proposals for the current study centre in the longer term include turning it into a multi-functional meeting and conference space.