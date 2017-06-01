Aylesbury Vale contestants wanted for Ninja Warrior UK

Producers behind the prime time Saturday night TV show Ninja Warrior UK are looking for Aylesbury Vale contestants to take part.

Ninja Warrior UK – a show described as ‘the toughest obstacle course on television’ – is back on ITV for its fourth series, with the casting team looking for Aylesbury Vale residents to take part.

Ninja Warriors, a Potato production for ITV Contestants from all walks of life ranging from ‘have a go heroes’ to ‘superhuman athletes’ are invited to take on the challenges of the course.

The show, which is hosted in the UK by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara, is the ultimate test of strength, speed and courage, with viewers watching contestants pushed to their limits as they try to complete the tough challenge.

Hundreds of ambitious competitors take part each series in a bid to conquer ‘Mount Midoriyama’, with some executing the course with skill while others crash out of the course into the water pretty quickly.

The format is a smash hit in USA, Sweden, Malaysia and Japan. As yet, no one in the UK has managed to complete the whole course so there is a chance you could be the first Ninja Warrior.

Applications close on July 7.

To apply to take part, visit www.itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrioruk4

To see what other TV shows you could take part in, visit www.itv.com/beontv/shows/