Aylesbury Vale District Council chair chooses charities for the year

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s newly elected chairman Sue Renshell has announced her chosen charities for the forthcoming year – SeeAbility and Bucks Mind.

Cllr Renshell, who represents the Winslow ward, has chosen SeeAbility, a charity which helps people who have sight loss, and Bucks Mind, a mental health charity, to benefit from the funds that are raised from charity events during the year.

Cllr Renshell said: “It’s been a great honour and privilege to be elected chairman of AVDC.

“I’m really looking forward to the year ahead and hope that lots of people will get involved in organising events and give support to my chosen charities.

“I chose SeeAbility because I was impressed by their work supporting adults with a range of disabilities to live independently in their own home, providing rehabilitation to people with sight loss to help them maintain and develop skills.

“I’ve known about Buckinghamshire Mind – a charity working hard to support people with mental health problems - for many years and I’ve seen for myself the fantastic work they do to support and find positive ways to make people feel valued and live well.”

Cllr Renshell is holding a quiz night on Friday October 20 in aid of both charities at the AVDC offices at the Gateway in Aylesbury.

If you are interested in attending the quiz night, or would like to make a donation to her chosen charities, please email chairmansevents@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk