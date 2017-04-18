Banbury and Bicester MP says PM’s decision to hold early election is ‘the right one’

North Oxfordshire’s MP, Victoria Prentis, has welcomed today’s, Tuesday, announcement of a snap general election.

Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement outside Downing Street at around 11.15am this morning.

She will now need to get the backing of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons tomorrow, Wednesday, to overturn the Fixed Term Parliament Act which states the next General Election must be in 2020.

Mrs Prentis said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to hold an early election is the right one. It demonstrates that she has been listening to the public and is determined to ensure that she has a strong mandate behind her before our detailed talks with the European Union begin.

“Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act it is not possible to call an early election without the support of the other political parties. Parliament will have the opportunity to vote tomorrow.

“I look forward to supporting the Prime Minister in the division lobby and making the most of this one-off chance to provide the country with the stability and certainty it needs as we steer a new course outside the European Union.”