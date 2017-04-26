Brackley charity club night in aid of victims of domestic abuse raises awareness of alternative treatment

A Brackley charity club night will help raise funds for women and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

As well as donating the proceeds to Eve Refuge in Northampton, the event at Bar Two at the Red Lion will raise awareness of a different type of treatment available to those suffering the after-effects of abuse.

Former victim Kelly Gavaghan, who helped organise the night, visited Time & Space Equine Sanctuary in Spain last year in a quest for personal healing.

“I was suffering with stress and anxiety and became disenchanted with the doctors prescribing anti-depressants which in my view don’t work,” said Kelly.

“I knew I had to get to the core of the problem and step outside my comfort zone and do some work on myself.

“I always knew that horses are very healing but what I learnt and the hugely positive experience I had at Time & Space will stay with me forever.

“It’s this experience that I want to pass on to other women and children at Eve Refuge.”

The first set of women and children will be visiting Time & Space this summer.

The night will feature DJs who have had some experience of domestic abuse.

Some have performed at Ministry of Sound and Ultra Vegas in the past and they will play for free to help raise funds.

Entry to ‘Last Night a DJ Saved my Life’ on April 29 is £5.