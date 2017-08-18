Brackley man swims English Channel in 14 gruelling hours for children's charity

Have your say

A Brackley man has swum across the world’s busiest shipping lane to raise money for a children’s charity.

Jeam-Michel Dixte, 43, set off at 4.40am accompanied by the Sea Farer II boat and took 14 hours and 22 minutes to cross the English Channel, setting foot in Wissant, France around 7pm.

Jean-Michel was tired but happy after completing the challenge. His puffy face is typical of Channel swimmers given the time spent in the water.

Sea temperature was around the 18C mark throughout the crossing, just above the average of 16C.

His mother Christine said her son was able to complete the swim despite tearing his shoulder cuff.

Jean-Michel, who is married with two children, practised for three years and paid £6,000 of expenses the challenge entails himself, namely the hiring of the boat, an observer, training sessions and a swimming certificate.

Part of his training saw him join a training group in Dover.

Jean-Michel is raising money for the DM Thomas Foundation for Young People, and hopes to collect £5,000 in total.

The foundation are dedicated to helping disabled, sick and disadvantaged children to transform their lives. You can donate here