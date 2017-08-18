Brand new boat from Tesco to help Buckingham Canal Society

A society working to restore Buckinghams canal links have been gifted a brand new boat, after successfully applying for funding from Tesco.

The Buckingham Canal Society unveiled their new vessel, used for reed clearing and the upkeep of the Grand Union Canal, on their Facebook page on August 10.

Grants organised through the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ campaign have allowed the society to purchase the boat, alongside additional equipment such as a trimmer to clear overgrowth by the canalside.

Terry Cavender, Executive Officer and Trustee of the society, said: It gives us waterside access to where we’ve been working so we can actually get in there and maintain what we've been restoring.”

“It's been something we've been after for a couple years and we're very grateful for Tesco’s assistance.”

The Aquaparx 330 inflatable motorboat was provided with an outboard motor and can accommodate four people, or two people and a “big pile of stuff that we drag out of the canal, such as vegetation.”

The society generously provide maintenance for sections of canal spreading across the county and are currently working to renovate a stretch of waterway in Cosgrove.

Terry continued: “Keeping everything tidy is good for boats, it’s good for wildlife, and it’s great for the environment.”

“We have a bid in for £48,000 to rebuild a bridge in Cosgrove, which would allow us to open that section of the waterway up and actually get boats on it."

The society are hoping to complete restoration as soon as possible, with further work planned next month. For more information, head to www.buckinghamcanal.org.uk