Brand new look! Bugle Horn pub reopens after refurb, with a new menu too!

The Bugle Horn Pub reopened this week after a £250k upgrade.

The Oxford Road, Hartwell pub, closed for five days for works to the inside and outside of the building.

Inside the pub the bar and dining room have been given a new look, and there is an updated patio area.

A new menu is also on offer and a new head chef Nick Murray has taken over.

Anna Vye, general manager at the Bugle Horn, said: “I’m thrilled with how successful the refurbishment has been for us.

“We’ve put a lot of time, investment and hard-work into the revamp and it’s great to see it being so warmly welcomed by all of our customers and staff.

“The new menu has really helped to put the Bugle Horn on the map for diners far and wide – there is something for everyone.

“Already we’re beginning to notice our sticky platter and crispy duck salad are in high demand – they’re both delicious.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to what the coming months have to bring. The new-look has really opened up the interior – it feels a lot fresher, brighter and is much more visible to passers-by.

“With the Bugle Horn being in such a central location it’s so easy for customers to get to, and relax in a home from home environment.”