Brexit on the agenda at first meeting of Bucks engineers and manufacturing hub

A training provider and a marketing company have joined forces to create a forum for local engineers and manufacturers.

The launch of the Engineering Futures Group marks the start of a joint venture between ATG Training and Enterprise Marketing Solutions.

This collaboration has been initiated so that companies can get together to learn about and discuss topics that will impact their businesses.

The first event will take place on Friday and will focus on the effect that Brexit will have on these sectors and how it will impact on both imports and exports.

Jonathan Adams, CEO of ATG Training said: “The EU Referendum result caused some uncertainties for the engineering and manufacturing sectors, and this event will address them, shedding light on what might be to come in the future and the pros and cons for companies in this area.”

Karen Moule, managing director of enterprise marketing solutions, added: “This will be a fantastic opportunity for companies to prepare for the future challenges of international trade when we are outside of the EU.”

A team of speakers will also be on hand to give their view on what the future holds post-Brexit.

Speakers on the day are:

Rupert Waters, head of economic research at Bucks Business First will present the latest intelligence on Buckinghamshire’s economy and the prospect for the manufacturing sector, drawing on official data, forecasts and BBF’s own research.

Simon Needham, sales director for British Converting Solutions, a UK manufacturer of corrugated box making machinery, which exports 85% of production. Simon will be speaking on what actions they have taken since the Referendum, what the impact has been on their business to date, along with their plans for the future.

Angus Murray, international trade adviser and manager for UKTI Aylesbury/Bucks area will present on global opportunities and practical considerations post-Brexit.

Barry Luff, managing director of Beacon Sales, sales growth specialist for the manufacturing sector, will discuss considerations and strategies for approaching new sales opportunities to ensure success.

More details are available on the website: www.engineeringfuturesgroup.co.uk

