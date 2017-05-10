Bright spark cannot study at Aylesbury High School despite being smarter than Einstein

A youngster has been refused a place at over-subscribed Aylesbury High School... despite having a higher IQ than Albert Einstein.

Mia Golosino, who is one of the most intelligent children in the world – had set her heart on going to the school in September, travelling in from her home in Milton Keynes.

She sat the 11-plus privately but, despite passing with flying colours, she was turned down for Aylesbury High School when allocation letters were sent out earlier this year. She will now attend the Royal Latin School in Buckingham.

Mia’s parents, IT manager Jose and full-time mum Mary, arranged for their 11-year-old daughter to sit a Mensa test to help them appeal the decision.

Jose said: “We could not believe our eyes upon seeing the invitation letter. She just needed one of the results within top two per cent to become a member of British Mensa.

“We were amazed to find she scored the highest possible mark of 162 – more than Albert Einstein.”

Mia’s parents were told that the refusal was due to the school being oversubscribed.

Headteacher Alan Rosen said that in cases such as this factors such as siblings already attending the school are taken into account.

He said: “In common with all state schools, we publish our admission criteria on our website, and encourage all would-be applicants to study them to see who will be admitted in the event of over-subscription.

“We do not, as some people might assume, give priority to the highest-scoring qualified pupils; in terms of the transfer test, all that matters is that a pupil has achieved the qualifying score, and that is a principle that is common across Buckinghamshire Grammar Schools.

“From the qualified pupils, the main criteria give priority to those with siblings at either AGS or AHS, those in receipt of Free School Meals and within our catchment area, and then all others who are in catchment on the basis of the distance from their home.

“We then take qualified pupils from outside our catchment area, and they are also admitted on home-to-school distance.

“This means that every year we take all qualified applicants up to a certain radius; the distance is published on the Bucks CC website for all over-subscribed secondary schools, not just the grammar schools.

“We are always happy to answer questions about the admission system for our school, and work with all Bucks Grammar Schools, primary schools and Bucks CC to ensure that the transfer process is as clear and joined-up as we can make it.”

Jose and Mary, who moved to Milton Keynes after uprooting from the Philippines 10 years ago, have asked for Mia’s story to be shared to give hope to other youngsters.

“We thought it might inspire other families whose kids did not get into their preferred school,” Jose added.