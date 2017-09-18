Buckingham Athletic’s new floodlights set to be officially switched on this week

The new floodlights at Buckingham Athletic FC’s ground are set to be switched on ahead of their home game on Thursday September 21.

The chairman of the Berks and Bucks FA David Grainge will do the honours at 7.15pm at the Stratford Fields ground ahead of the home game against Flackwell Heath FC (kick-off 7.30pm).

The installation of the new lighting was made possible by a grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund – the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.

This has enabled the club to replace their existing lighting system, which had become out-of-date, with brand new floodlights.

Buckingham Athletic play in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One, and the new lights mean their ground now meets the Grade G requirements of the FA National Ground Grading Criteria for BAFC’s Step 6 position.

The project was made possible thanks to a £19,865 grant from the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), the largest funders of non-league football in the country.

This is the third FSIF grant that Buckingham Athletic has benefited from, following funding for equipment and a new changing pavilion.