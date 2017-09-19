Buckingham celebrates ten years as a Fairtrade town

Buckingham held a weekend of events to mark ten years as a Fairtrade town on September 16 and 17.

The weekend started with a coffee morning at the Old Gaol, while the town’s Fairtrade steering group had a mini fair at the market.

Adam Gardner from the Fairtrade Foundation speaks during a service to mark Buckingham's ten years as a Fairtrade town

The games, stalls and refreshments served at the fair helped raise more than £200 on the first day.

On Sunday 17 there was a service at Well Street United Church led by Tim Edworthy.

It featured a speech by Adam Gardner from the Fairtrade Foundation, who spoke about a recent trip to Panama to visit a cooperative of banana growers.

The winner of a cake designing competition, Royal Latin School pupil Jessica Coleman, then cut the celebration cake, which was designed by Victoria Sponge at the end of the service.

Buckingham Fairtrade Town 10th anniversary. Steering Group committee members. From the left, Tina Mitchell, Mary Simons and Ray Mitchell with his busker organ.