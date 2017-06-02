Buckingham pantomime needs you!

The curtain may come down on Buckingham’s 32-year tradition of a community pantomime if new blood cannot be found to help, organisers have warned.

For more than three decades, more than 100 volunteers have helped to stage a pantomime for families at the Community Centre.

Buckingham Community Pantomime, The Sleeping Beauty. The Monster Mash Zombies.

Alice in Wonderland is the proposed show for January 2018, although whether it will go ahead hinges on how many people can come forward to help.

Pantomime chairman Roger Edwards said: “After more than three decades, the pantomime desperately needs new faces and fresh thinking for the vital roles behind the scenes.

“If we cannot get the backstage support and help that we need, it could spell the end of what is probably the biggest annual community enterprise that there is in Buckingham.”

The pantomime is most in need of people to help behind the scenes, with sound, lighting, set design, costumes and props.

Buckingham Community Pantomime, Aladdin. From the left, Alan How, guard, Gail Daffurn, slave girl, Shanelle Thomson, Aladdin, Julie Rodwell, Khazi and Robert George, guard.

Mr Edwards added: “You don’t need any previous experience or particular skills.

“All we ask is that you can commit some time, especially during the two weeks leading up to opening night and for the three days of the show.

“In return, you get to do something different, meet new people, make new friendships – and have a beer!

“It’s an incredible achievement.

Buckingham Community Pantomime, The Sleeping Beauty. Working on the costumes.

“It’s a great feeling on that first night to see the pleasure on the faces of all the young people on stage and in the audience.“

Many of the original volunteers have moved away, retired, or are planning to step down.

If you would like more details or are interested in getting involved email buckinghampanto@outlook.com or visit www.buckinghampanto.co.uk.

Buckingham Community Pantomime, Hansel and Gretel. Front, Hansel, Jacques Richardson and Gretel, Nicole Bray. Back, other cast members, Julia Swain, Julie Rodwell, Martin Wells and Hannah Hens.