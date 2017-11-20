Buckingham pub hoping to reopen tonight following car crash

The New Inn, Bridge Street, are hoping to reopen this evening, having been shut yesterday after a car crashed into a wall of the pub.

A driver hit the side of the building, at the junction of Ford Street and Bridge Street, just after 6pm on November 18.

The New Inn is described as a proper, community local on its Facebook page.

Firefighters from Buckingham and Bletchley used hydraulic rescue equipment to release one woman injured in the collision.

Landlord Dave Whiting said: “No customers or staff were hurt. The two ladies in the car were pretty shaken up but otherwise not too seriously hurt.

“We didn't open yesterday and we've got a surveyor coming out today just to check the structure of the building. I’m pretty sure we’ll be open tonight but not certain.”

Dave added his thanks to emergency service staff responding to the incident. He said: “They were excellent; they dealt with things very calmly, very efficiently, and they kept me informed. I can't say enough about them, very good indeed.”