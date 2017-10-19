Buckingham’s ‘Oddfellow’s Hall’ is up for sale

Could you offer a use to a historic property in Buckingham? Oddfellow’s hall, Well Street, has just hit the market.

The building, used as an assembly hall for local groups since 1891, is open to offers from the general public. Currently listed as a ‘place of worship’, it’s possible that any new occupants might change the official use of the property.

Purpose built to be an Oddfellow’s meeting place, local chapters of the organisation, who serve as a ‘friendship group’ in the community to offer care and support to residents, now operate out of Buckingham library.

The Grenville group met at the hall for the last time on April 3, with their website stating: “We are in the process of selling our Hall. We thought it would be a great opportunity for our members and friends to meet in the Hall for what will probably be the last time.”

A few offers have now been made, but the property is very much still on the market.

The space can accommodate over one hundred people, and is a 5 minute walk from the university campus and the town centre.

The property goes to market through Hadland Chartered Surveyors, and more information can be sought through calling 01604 639657.

