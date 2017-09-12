Buckingham Town councillors to demand ‘Vale Plan’ considers disabled people

Town councillors, partnering with Buckingham Access for All, will demand those drafting the ‘Vale Plan’ explicitly include measures to protect disabled people.

The motion will be set to AVDC at a full council meeting on September 13, and has been pushed by councillors, alongside the pro-access pressure group.

Calls to codify the government mandated legislation into the new plan come as an attempt to ensure developers are legally unable to ignore access requirements.

Cllr Jenny Bates said: “There have been a couple of occasions in the last year where disability access hasn’t been a priority in planning applications.”

“It’s inconceivable why any organisation would be against making things easier and more equal.”

“We hope to make it clear that considering access requirements goes beyond just simply following the law, but rather it’s seen a moral duty.

Access for All hope that AVDC will accept the reccomendations of the House of Commons Women & Equalities Committee Report on Building for Equality, which specifies the duty that developers have in considering access that goes beyond the 2010 equalities act.

Buckingham Town Council have already, unanimously, accepted the reccomendations.

Jenny, on behalf of Access for All, put this request to AVDC on September 2.

The motion has been proposed by Cllr Robin Stuchbury and seconded by Cllr Mark Bateman.