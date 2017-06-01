Buckingham Young Farmers given national award for their fundraising efforts

Buckingham Young Farmers Club has won a national award in recognition of its fundraising efforts over the past year.

The club won the Forage Aid Trophy which was presented at the National Federation of Young Farmers AGM in Torquay last month.

Buckingham Young Farmers cheque presentation to Thames Valley Air Ambulance

The award is to commend the fact that the club has raised more than £7,500 for charity over the past two years.

The young farmers started having an annual chosen charity following their 2015 New Year’s Eve ball.

They donated £1,000 of profit from the event to Forage Aid and subsequently donated regularly to the charity after bad weather damaged farmland in Cumbria in early 2016.

Brain Tumour Research, Help for Heroes and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance are among the other charities to have benefited financially from donations by Buckingham Young Farmers.

Buckingham Young Farmers cheque presentation to Forage Aid

This is the first time the award has been handed out and it was picked up by Buckingham YFC vice-chairman and programme secretary Will Gulliver who said: “It is such a privilege to be presented the award.

“I take my hat off to the whole club and committee because without them, I would not be here accepting this award on behalf of the Buckingham Club.

“We were all so thrilled with the nomination, and we are overwhelmingly proud to be the first club ever to win the award.

“It’s great to see the hard work and generosity of our members be acknowledged and this year it has been truly deserved.”

Trustee of Forage Aid and chairman of NFYFC Ed Ford said: “As part of my year as chairman, I wanted to build stronger connections between the charity and Young Farmers.

“The trustees wanted Young Farmer members to be recognised for the huge amount raised every year for Forage Aid.”

Buckingham Young Farmers are hosting this year’s Buckingham Country Show on Saturday June 3 at Home Farm, Foscote from 10am.

Entry is £5 for adults and free for under-16s.

For more details visit www.buckinghamcountryshow.com.