Bucks County Council elections - Which candidates are standing in your area?

On Thursday May 4 between 7pm and 10pm to decide which councillors will represent 17 Aylesbury Vale constituencies on Bucks County Council.
Below is a list of candidates:
ASTON CLINTON AND BIERTON
GEOFF BAILE - UKIP - Scrap HS2
MIKE BUTCHER - Labour Party
BILL CHAPPLE - Conservative Party
CORAL SIMPSON - The Green Party
MARK WILLIS - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
AYLESBURY EAST
DAMIEN BISHOP - Labour Party
ANDY CAPJON - The Green Party
PHIL GOMM - UKIP - Scrap HS2
ALLISON JAYNE HARRISON - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
JULIE ELIZABETH WARD - Conservative Party
AYLESBURY NORTH
COLIN NORMAN BLOXHAM - The Green Party
PAUL HOBBS - UKIP - Scrap HS2
RAJ KHAN - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
GARY PAXTON - Labour Party
ANMER RAHEEL - Conservative Party
AYLESBURY NORTH WEST
HUSEYIN CAGLAYAN - The Green Party
JOHN COWELL - Labour Party
MARTIN FARROW - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
ANDY HUXLEY - UKIP - Scrap HS2
GRAHAM MOORE - Conservative Party
AYLESBURY SOUTH EAST
HEATHER ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2
NIGEL FOSTER - The Green Party
ANSAR GULZAR - Labour Party
RICHARD LLOYD - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
BRIAN ROBERTS - Conservative Party
AYLESBURY SOUTH WEST
BRIAN ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2
MARK BATEMAN - Labour Party
NIKNAM HUSSAIN - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
SOPHIE VAUGHAN -EVANS - Conservative Party
MARK WHEELER - The Green Party
AYLESBURY WEST
DEBBIE HUNTLEY - UKIP - Scrap HS2
STEVEN LAMBERT - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
CARMEL TRAYNOR - Labour Party
PETER WARD - Conservative Party
BERNWODE
COLIN EVERED - UKIP - Scrap HS2
CLIVE HARRISS - The Conservative Party
DAVID LYONS - The Green Party
ALISON WATT - Labour Party
BUCKINGHAM EAST
JON HARVEY - Labour Party Candidate
ANJA SCHAEFER - Liberal Democrat
NICK SHIPP - UKIP - Scrap HS2
NICOLA SMITH - The Green Party
WARREN WHYTE - The Conservative Party
LEAH YEOMAN - Independent
BUCKINGHAM WEST
CHARLIE GEORGE - The Conservative Party
DAVID EVERSHED - Liberal Democrat
ELLIOT SETTLE - The Green Party
ROBIN STUCHBURY - Labour Party
GREAT BRICKHILL
JANET BLAKE - The Conservative Party
DAVE FREARSON - Liberal Democrat
AMY HOWITT - UKIP - Scrap HS2
DEBORAH LOVATT - The Green Party
MAXINE MYATT - Labour Party
GRENDON UNDERWOOD
CLARE BUTLER - The Green Party
ANGELA MACPHERSON - The Conservative Party
JULES NEWMAN - Liberal Democrat
JENNIFER TUFFLEY - Labour Party
JASON WISE - UKIP - Scrap HS2
IVINGHOE
AVRIL DAVIES - Liberal Democrats
NINA DLUZEWSKA - Labour Party
JOHANNA WHEELER - The Green Party
ANNE WIGHT - The Conservative Party
STONE AND WADDESDON
GARY GOOD - UKIP - Scrap HS2
REBECCA HALIFAX BEESWICK - Liberal Democrat
PAUL IRWIN - The Conservative Party
MIKE PADMORE - Labour Party
GREG SMITH - The Green Party
WENDOVER HALTON AND STOKE MANDEVILLE
MATIN IAN ABEL - Labour Party
CHRIS ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2
STEVE BOWLES - The Conservative Party
ANDERS CHRISTENSEN - Liberal Democrat Focus Team
TOM HODGE - The Green Party
WING
KUMAR BALA - The Green Party
PETER COOPER - Independent
SHEILA DE ROSA - Liberal Democrat
NETTA GLOVER - The Conservative Party
DAVID HANCOCK - Labour Party
ROGER HUNTLEY - UKIP - Scrap HS2
WINSLOW
NIKI ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2
JOHN CHILVER - The Conservative Party
PHILIP JACQUES - Labour Party
LLEW MONGER - Liberal Democrat
