Bucks County Council elections - Which candidates are standing in your area?

On Thursday May 4 between 7pm and 10pm to decide which councillors will represent 17 Aylesbury Vale constituencies on Bucks County Council.

Below is a list of candidates:

ASTON CLINTON AND BIERTON

GEOFF BAILE - UKIP - Scrap HS2

MIKE BUTCHER - Labour Party

BILL CHAPPLE - Conservative Party

CORAL SIMPSON - The Green Party

MARK WILLIS - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

AYLESBURY EAST

DAMIEN BISHOP - Labour Party

ANDY CAPJON - The Green Party

PHIL GOMM - UKIP - Scrap HS2

ALLISON JAYNE HARRISON - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

JULIE ELIZABETH WARD - Conservative Party

AYLESBURY NORTH

COLIN NORMAN BLOXHAM - The Green Party

PAUL HOBBS - UKIP - Scrap HS2

RAJ KHAN - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

GARY PAXTON - Labour Party

ANMER RAHEEL - Conservative Party

AYLESBURY NORTH WEST

HUSEYIN CAGLAYAN - The Green Party

JOHN COWELL - Labour Party

MARTIN FARROW - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

ANDY HUXLEY - UKIP - Scrap HS2

GRAHAM MOORE - Conservative Party

AYLESBURY SOUTH EAST

HEATHER ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2

NIGEL FOSTER - The Green Party

ANSAR GULZAR - Labour Party

RICHARD LLOYD - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

BRIAN ROBERTS - Conservative Party

AYLESBURY SOUTH WEST

BRIAN ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2

MARK BATEMAN - Labour Party

NIKNAM HUSSAIN - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

SOPHIE VAUGHAN -EVANS - Conservative Party

MARK WHEELER - The Green Party

AYLESBURY WEST

DEBBIE HUNTLEY - UKIP - Scrap HS2

STEVEN LAMBERT - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

CARMEL TRAYNOR - Labour Party

PETER WARD - Conservative Party

BERNWODE

COLIN EVERED - UKIP - Scrap HS2

CLIVE HARRISS - The Conservative Party

DAVID LYONS - The Green Party

ALISON WATT - Labour Party

BUCKINGHAM EAST

JON HARVEY - Labour Party Candidate

ANJA SCHAEFER - Liberal Democrat

NICK SHIPP - UKIP - Scrap HS2

NICOLA SMITH - The Green Party

WARREN WHYTE - The Conservative Party

LEAH YEOMAN - Independent

BUCKINGHAM WEST

CHARLIE GEORGE - The Conservative Party

DAVID EVERSHED - Liberal Democrat

ELLIOT SETTLE - The Green Party

ROBIN STUCHBURY - Labour Party

GREAT BRICKHILL

JANET BLAKE - The Conservative Party

DAVE FREARSON - Liberal Democrat

AMY HOWITT - UKIP - Scrap HS2

DEBORAH LOVATT - The Green Party

MAXINE MYATT - Labour Party

GRENDON UNDERWOOD

CLARE BUTLER - The Green Party

ANGELA MACPHERSON - The Conservative Party

JULES NEWMAN - Liberal Democrat

JENNIFER TUFFLEY - Labour Party

JASON WISE - UKIP - Scrap HS2

IVINGHOE

AVRIL DAVIES - Liberal Democrats

NINA DLUZEWSKA - Labour Party

JOHANNA WHEELER - The Green Party

ANNE WIGHT - The Conservative Party

STONE AND WADDESDON

GARY GOOD - UKIP - Scrap HS2

REBECCA HALIFAX BEESWICK - Liberal Democrat

PAUL IRWIN - The Conservative Party

MIKE PADMORE - Labour Party

GREG SMITH - The Green Party

WENDOVER HALTON AND STOKE MANDEVILLE

MATIN IAN ABEL - Labour Party

CHRIS ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2

STEVE BOWLES - The Conservative Party

ANDERS CHRISTENSEN - Liberal Democrat Focus Team

TOM HODGE - The Green Party

WING

KUMAR BALA - The Green Party

PETER COOPER - Independent

SHEILA DE ROSA - Liberal Democrat

NETTA GLOVER - The Conservative Party

DAVID HANCOCK - Labour Party

ROGER HUNTLEY - UKIP - Scrap HS2

WINSLOW

NIKI ADAMS - UKIP - Scrap HS2

JOHN CHILVER - The Conservative Party

PHILIP JACQUES - Labour Party

LLEW MONGER - Liberal Democrat