Bucks WI set to go on a voyage of discovery

The Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes is holding its fourth science investigation and discovery day on Monday March 7.

As part of science week, 200 WI members from across the county will converge on the Aylesbury Vale District Council offices for what is set to be an interesting and stimulating day.

Among the guest speakers on the day are Giles Yeo of BBC Two’s Horizon fame speaking about the relationship between genetics and obesity, Dr Denise Smythe-Wright speaking about oceanography and climate change, assistant professor Adam Kucharski on the subject of ‘Epidemiology: The Dynamics of Emerging Diseases’ and science presenter and comedian Helen Arney.

There are also plans for the National Association of Blood Bikers to make an appearance in the Street.

BFWI vice-chairman Pat Poole said: “This event is always a sell out and reflects the diversity of the WI organisation and the variety of interests that a WI member has.”

The event has been organised by the Education and Current Affairs Sub-Committee of Bucks Federation.