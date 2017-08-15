Buns on sweets: Northamptonshire pub’s National Burger Day charity dish guaranteed to hit the sweet spot

A Northamptonshire pub is hoping to hit customers’ sweet spots this National Burger Day this month with a delicious dessert burger on offer as part of the annual celebration of the bunned beauty.

The dessert burger, which is made with a doughnut bun, chocolate brownie patty, set custard, raspberry "ketchup" and sweet polenta chips, is being featured on the menu at 185 Watling St Pub & Kitchen in Towcester.

Ten per cent of every dessert burger sold on National Burger Day next Thursday (August 24) will go to cancer support charity Macmillan, and will kick-start the pub's fundraising for Macmillan’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ on Friday, September 29.

Hannah Strudwick, general manager at 185 Watling St Pub & Kitchen, said: “We wanted to do something really different for National Burger Day and the dessert burger offers customers a burger thrill without the grill. It looks and tastes amazing and as well as hitting our diners’ sweet spot it will also help raise money for a great local charity.”

She added: “We can’t wait for customers to try it for themselves as well as the other delicious main course burgers we will have on offer.”

The pub, which was also named the Best Pub in Northamptonshire in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2017, will also be offering 20 per cent off all its burgers on Mr Hyde's National Burger Day, which is now in its fifth year and sees restaurants and pubs across the UK celebrating the menu favourite for the day.

Among main course burger options available at the pub, which has been shortlisted as a national finalist in the Great British Pub Awards 2017, is a prime bavette burger with Black Bomber Cheddar and chorizo jam and courgette rosti burger with mozzarella and carrot relish.

Hannah: “Alongside the burgers we will also be offering a great range of beers, bourbons and milkshakes to compliment the dishes. It is going to be a great day celebrating this menu favourite.”

The pub is also hosting a South African Braai Experience on the same evening of the August 24 from 7pm in honour of manager Hannah’s native homeland. Dishes on offer include Biltong, traditional meats cooked on a braai and South African doughnuts.