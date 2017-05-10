Aylesbury Vale District Council in contention for top digital award

Aylesbury Vale District Council has been shortlisted for Digital Council of the Year in the Digital Leaders’ DL100 list for 2017.

The national list highlights the leading champions of digital transformation, promoting effective, long-term digital change across government and industry.

AVDC is one of 100 finalists with the winners across ten categories voted for by the public.

This year’s list is made up of individuals and organisations with 50 from the private sector, 29 from the public sector and 20 from the non-profit sector.

The shortlist was decided by a panel of judges, an even split of men and women.

Andrew Grant, chief executive of Aylesbury Vale District Council said: “Here at AVDC we’re ensuring the future happens for us, not to us.

“Our commitment to forward-thinking digital transformation ensures we provide our customers with the best possible service.

“By using the right digital approach we’re becoming ever-more flexible and efficient and I’m delighted that our hard work has been recognised in this shortlist.”

Lord Francis Maude of Horsham, chair of digital leaders said: “The Digital Leaders 100 list 2017 is once again highlighting the progress that has been made in digitally transforming the UK across all sectors.

“Our Digital Leaders community have pulled out all the stops to let us know about the hidden heroes, quietly getting on with the UK’s digital transformation without themselves seeking recognition.

“It’s great to see such a strong list from outside London this year reflecting our own national programme and the growing importance that digital transformation has in organisations irrespective of size or sector.”

The final order and category winners will be announced at the DL100 Awards Dinner in London in June.

To vote in the DL100 and find out more visit www.digileaders100.com