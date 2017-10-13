Bedford-based falconry school scoops gong in Center Parcs awards at Woburn Forest

Center Parcs held its seventh annual Supplier Awards at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, recognising and celebrating the very best of over 2,000 suppliers.
The event was the biggest yet, with 220 nominations submitted across the 13 categories and 103 attendees gathered to celebrate the awards.
Categories included the best local suppliers for each of the five Center Parcs villages and awards for suppliers across key areas of the business, from food and beverage to retail, leisure, housekeeping and technical services.
And Bedford-based The English School of Falconry won the award for Local Supplier of Woburn Forest.
Raj Singh-Dehal, HR & Commercial Services Director said: “We do not just see our suppliers as suppliers, we see them as long term partners who support us every day of the year, through thick and thin. Our suppliers range from local companies, to SMEs to multi-billion turnover multi-national conglomerates and everything in between. The Supplier Awards 2017 was the biggest and best ceremony yet and saw our outstanding suppliers come together, allowing us to say a special thank you.”
The top award of the ceremony went to Molson Coors Brewing Company, who won the overall title of Supplier of the Year. Molson Coors have worked as the beer supplier to Center Parcs for over a year now and have forged strong and robust relationships with the teams on villages.
Martyn Smith, Head of Procurement said: “Molson Coors Brewing Company have provided excellent training, brilliant support and both fast and effective communication to Center Parcs villages this year. The range of products they offer has had a hugely positive impact for our guests, with guest service scores improving as a result. They particularly impressed us when over 80 technicians changed 300 beer pumps overnight in a 12 hour period across all villages, with no technical issues. “
Full list of winners:
Delivering Excellent Service – Food & Beverage and Retail
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Delivering Excellent Service – Leisure
Cromartie Hobbycraft Limited
Delivering Excellent Service – Housekeeping
British Heart Foundation
Delivering Excellent Service – Technical Services
Airwave Europe Limited
Delivering Excellent Service – Head Office
Creative Marketing Services
Delivering Excellent Service – Sustainability Initiative
Future Biogas Limited
Mills & Reeve LLP
Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Sherwood Forest
General Services Mansfield Limited
Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Elveden Forest
Alton Wahlberg
Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Whinfell Forest
Compass Services Group
Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Longleat Forest
Longleat Scuba
Delivering Excellent Service – Local Supplier Woburn Forest
The English School of Falconry
Delivering Excellent Service – Outstanding Individual
Parvinder Sandhu of Stoneseed IT
Supplier of the Year
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.