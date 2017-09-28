Jewellery boutique unveils anniversary expansion plans

A jewellery shop is about to undertake an expansion to larger premises, following seven sparkling years of service.

‘Seven’ is proving a lucky number for Pasha, currently of Well Street, which celebrates it’s 7th anniversary with a move to 7 Bridge Street on October 7.

A grand opening event to mark the occasion, which starts at 7pm, will feature an appearance by the Mayor, and the shop’s owner and members of staff could not be more excited.

Shida Peshavaria, who took over the store in 2000, said: “Pasha is my little slice of heaven; I thoroughly enjoy what I do and it’s a real escape for me.”

“The motivation for the move is the need for space. Our new home will have three floors, so it’s a big upgrade.”

Pasha sells bespoke jewellery, handbags, scarves and pashminas, with a range which Shida believes caters for every type of shopper in the town.

Shida, who is assisted in store by four part-time members of staff, owes all success to her clientele. She continued: “It’s the ladies of Buckingham that have allowed us to make this move, for which I’m very grateful.”

“I hope seeing us grow encourages other people to make the leap of faith in starting businesses in the town.”

Shida has lived in Buckingham, with her husband and two sons, for 21 years.

The boutiques grand opening on October 7 is open to all shoppers in the town, Shida said.

To attend RSVP by emailing the store at shida.peshavaria@gmail.com or by calling 01280 812084.