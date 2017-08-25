‘Locally focused’ business partnership means new jobs for Buckingham

A new partnership for a Buckingham firm will generate extra jobs for the town, with a strong commitment on hiring locally.

NGC Logistics, who expanded operations to cover Buckingham and the surrounding areas in July, welcomed an envoy from Palletforce, an international distribution network, on August 24.

The handshake event represented the start of a new collaboration, which NGC Logistics says will help them recruit locally and provide storage solutions to local businesses.

Managing director at NGC Logistics Nav Singh said: “After nearly 10 years of success we feel we have reached something of a glass ceiling, and becoming a member of Palletforce will give us the impetus and collective reach we need to go to the next level,”

Since opening their doors on July 18, the logistics company, originally based in West Bromwich, have welcomed eleven new hires, including six additional drivers and more to come.

The firm believes that added focus should be placed on encouraging school leavers to seek out careers in distribution and delivery.

Gary Owen, sales director at NGC, said: “There’s a national shortage of 50 thousand drivers in the Uk, because it’s quite a physically and mentally demanding job. We’re all about connecting with the next generation of drivers.”

“If you were to ask those getting their GCSE results what their career plans were, they wouldn’t typically say it’s to go into distribution.”

NGC have recently moved into a 25 thousand square foot facility on the Tingewick industrial estate, on Tingewick road, which the company aim to use to the benefit of local industry.

Gary continued: “Storage is such a premium in the Buckingham area, there’s been such a shift in the balance between local housing and commercial property. Because of this moving to Buckingham proved difficult.”

“We’ve already held discussions with local business over providing some short term storage, but we would definitely be able to accomodate a bit more.”