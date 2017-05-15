Owner of Buckingham family business retires after more than 30 years at the helm

The owner of a Buckingham family business has retired after more than 30 years in charge.

Peter Bassett founded Peter Bassett commercial vehicle spares in 1978 with the company spending the first few years trading from a wooden shed in his brother-in-law Brian’s haulage yard.

In 1983 they moved into a 3,500 square foot warehouse in Gawcott, before in the late 1990s buying Universal Truck and Trailer Ltd based in Witney in Oxfordshire.

In 2016 the company moved the Buckinghamshire arm of their business into a new 7000 square foot premises at Scires Farm in Bufflers Holt.

Peter Bassett celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this month, just after retiring from the company.

The above photo was taken at the company’s base in Buckingham just before Mr Bassett’s retirement and featured members of his family and work colleagues.