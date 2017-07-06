Royal Latin School pupils highly commended for their efforts in national competition

A team of students from the Royal Latin School in Buckingham have been highly commended following their participation in a national BASE (Business, Accounting Skills and Enterprise) competition.

For the challenge the students were given an extensive range of financial data about a fictitious media company - Vivami - along with details on the business’ ethics and objectives; alongside they were given data on two other companies with whom Vivami were considering merging.

They had three hours to analyse the data and create a presentation which made a recommendation as to which company Vivami should merge with.

The six strong team of business and economics students - Pooja Ranade, Sam Freshwater, Ingrid Christie, Andrey Houston, Apsara Rajbans and Revathy Vinod Kumar - made an articulate presentation and answered questions confidently.

After the presentation, the students enjoyed lunch and had the chance to listen to a talk by Nami Patel who works for media giant Fox International.

She spoke about her role and how her career had progressed.

The Royal Latin, along with five other schools, were highly commended not only for their presentation but how they worked together as a team, their financial analysis and business acumen.

They have won a day’s employability workshop with EY, one of the UK’s largest firm of accountants.

The school’s head of business Mrs Andrews said: “This is our fourth year in the competition and it is a remarkable achievement to finish so highly; the competition is tough and I am extremely proud of the students.

“Many thanks to all the organisers of the ICAEW BASE competition who make it such a worthwhile and enriching event.

“We’re looking forward to next year already!”