Vape shop to launch in town centre

A shop specialising in e-cigarettes will open in Buckingham this week.

Filling the old Gyre and Gimble unit at 2 Cornwall Place, Vape Direct will hold a grand-opening event to herald the stores unveiling on October 15, parking the ‘Riot Squad’ van in Cornwall Meadows car park.

Customers will be able to take part in competitions, games and activities with the van’s crew, from 8am to 8pm on opening day.

The store will sell e-cigarettes and associated hardware, modding equipment and refill packs, as well as offering energy drinks and free wi-fi.

Stoptober kits, starting from £5, will also be on sale through trained smoking cessation advisors to help residents kick the habit.

Vape Direct will be open Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm, Saturday, 9am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

What do you think about a new vape shop for the town? We want to hear from you - call 07393754671 or email ryan.watts@jpress.co.uk, a reporter will be in the town tomorrow and eager to discuss your thoughts.